Florida group City Girls are all about the weekend vibes. The hip-hop duo have come through on putting out their new City On Lock studio album.

City x On Lock

Heading into the weekend, both Yung Miami and JT hit up their social media pages to plug the project. They also shouted out fans for staying true and supporting them.

“Our album is officially out “CITY ON LOCK” go download & purchase. Blood, sweat & tears. I hope y’all enjoy it thanks to everyone that’s supporting and showing love. I need time to my family & myself thank y’all for everything ENJOY! ❤️” -Yung Miami’s Instagram

“We from the trenches not the palm trees!!!!! #cityonlock never imagined we could do all this I’m emotional, love you @yungmiami305🔒🔒🔒🔒” -JT’s Instagram

High-Key Details

The project comes stacked with big features. The hip-hop duo managed to secure Doja Cat, Yo Gotti, Lil Durk and Lil Baby for guest collaborations.

“Time to lock the city down the right way…….” -JT’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

A few days ago, JT came forward to speak on the loss of Miami’s ex-boyfriend Jai. She poured her heart out in an emotional open message about his life.

“Damn this hurts writing this, I’ve been trying to out think this situation but it’s so heavy on my heart! You was such a good person! We really grew up together never in a million years I saw this for you! Since day 1 with ANY situation you stepped up! Heart of gold & a smile that would light up any room since I’ve known you I only seen you act crazy about one person soooooooo many memories! So many! Bro I can go on & on but these tears got my fingers slipping. Love you so much & I promise to be there for caresha & baby jai. Forever!!!! I can hear you saying “day 1 don’t switch up you know we family!” Yes jai we are, family forever 🕊💔” -JT”s Instagram

