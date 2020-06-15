R&B singer Chris Brown‘s girlfriend Ammika Harris is going for mommy of the year. The popular crooner’s boo went online to share some extra gushy footage of their son Aeko looking beyond adorable.

Baby x Aeko

This past Sunday, Ammika went to her Instagram page with the epic footage. The clip features baby A playing with a toy monkey in front of his mommy’s camera.

“🥰🥰🥰 him and his beloved little monkey” -Ammika Harris’ Instagram

High-Key Details

On Saturday, Chris Brown’s baby mom, Harris went to Instagram with some must-like content. The pic featured her holding onto Aeko and also crediting him for the reason she doesn’t always wear makeup.

“Holding my excuse for not wearing make up. AND FOR ALOT of OTHER THINGS 😁” -Ammika Harris’ Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Earlier the same week, Ammika put a must-see shot of her and Chris Brown’s son onto Instagram. The pic featured Brown’s baby boy looking dapper and even rocking a pair of Nike Cortez sneakers.

“Prince Charming. Blonde babyyyy!” – Ammika Harris’ Instagram

Before You Go

Chris Brown really, really, really loves his mini-me. The award-winning crooner returned to social media back in March 2020 to share some more gushy shots of his son.