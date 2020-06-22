R&B superstar Chris Brown‘s girlfriend Ammika Harris has delivered a major shout-out to her son’s daddy. The popular vixen went online this past weekend to celebrate Father’s Day with a shot from the birth of their mini-me.

Ammika x Chris

On Sunday, Harris hit up her Instagram page with an emotionally-amazing pic from the delivery room. She also revealed her request for Brown to play his music as baby Aeko entered the world.

“I asked him to play his album during the procedure, because I didn’t want to hear the sound of the tools.❤️ happy Father’s Day baby!” -Ammika Harris’ Instagram

High-Key Details

Recently, Ammika went to her Instagram page with some epic footage. The clip featured her and Chris’ son Aeko playing with a toy monkey in front of his mommy’s camera.

“🥰🥰🥰 him and his beloved little monkey” -Ammika Harris’ Instagram

Wait, There’s More

A few days ago, Chris Brown’s baby mom, Harris went to Instagram with some must-like content. The pic featured her holding onto Aeko and also crediting him for the reason she doesn’t always wear makeup.

“Holding my excuse for not wearing make up. AND FOR ALOT of OTHER THINGS 😁” -Ammika Harris’ Instagram

Before Your Go

Earlier the same week, Ammika put a must-see shot of her and Chris Brown’s son onto Instagram. The pic featured Brown’s baby boy looking dapper and even rocking a pair of Nike Cortez sneakers.