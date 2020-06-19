R&B singer Chris Brown‘s girlfriend Ammika Harris is sharing words of wisdom. The award-winning crooner went online to speak on analyzing realness.

Ammika x Real

Heading into Friday, Harris went to Instagram with some thought-provoking words. Ammika encouraged people to listen to their insides more.

“U should listen to your gut” -Ammika Harris’ Instagram

High-Key Details

Last Sunday, Ammika went to her Instagram page with some epic footage. The clip featured her and Chris’ son Aeko playing with a toy monkey in front of his mommy’s camera.

“🥰🥰🥰 him and his beloved little monkey” -Ammika Harris’ Instagram

Wait, There’s More

A few days ago, Chris Brown’s baby mom, Harris went to Instagram with some must-like content. The pic featured her holding onto Aeko and also crediting him for the reason she doesn’t always wear makeup.

“Holding my excuse for not wearing make up. AND FOR ALOT of OTHER THINGS 😁” -Ammika Harris’ Instagram

Before Your Go

Earlier the same week, Ammika put a must-see shot of her and Chris Brown’s son onto Instagram. The pic featured Brown’s baby boy looking dapper and even rocking a pair of Nike Cortez sneakers.