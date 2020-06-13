R&B singer Chris Brown’s Ammika Harris is flexing major beauty goals. The popular vixen went online to share a pic of herself clocking in mommy duties with their son Aeko with her natural glow on full display.

Ammika x Natural

On Saturday, Chris Brown’s baby mom, Harris went to Instagram with her must-like content. The pic features her holding onto Aeko and also crediting him for the reason she doesn’t always wear makeup.

“Holding my excuse for not wearing make up. AND FOR ALOT of OTHER THINGS 😁” -Ammika Harris’ Instagram

High-Key Details

Earlier in the week, Ammika put a must-see shot of her and Chris Brown’s son onto Instagram. The pic featured Brown’s baby boy looking dapper and even rocking a pair of Nike Cortez sneakers.

“Prince Charming. Blonde babyyyy!” – Ammika Harris’ Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Chris Brown really, really, really loves his mini-me. The award-winning crooner returned to social media back in March 2020 to share some more gushy shots of his son.

Before You Go

The same week, Brown shared one photo of his daughter Royalty. Breezy also took a second to reveal a pic of his recently born mini-me.

“The queen of my heart.”