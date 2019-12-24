R&B singer Chris Brown is keeping fans updated on his baby boy. The award-winning crooner has shared a first look at his daughter Royalty interacting with recently born mini-me Aeko Brown.

On Christmas Eve, Chris hit up Instagram to share the must-see moment.

BIG SIS CHANGING DIAPERS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A few days ago, Chris Breezy lit up his social media pages with epic, must-see baby pics.

❤️

Earlier this month, Chris shared a shot of his boo Ammika Harris donning a belly bump.

🥰😊 📸 @ammikaaa

A few weeks ago, Chris Breezy revealed a first look at his baby boy.