R&B singer Chris Brown can’t get enough of his mini-me. The crooner has shared a fresh look at his baby boy Aeko Brown.

On Thursday, Chris Breezy hit up Instagram with a new pic of his recently born son.

On Christmas Eve, Chris shared a must-see moment between Aeko and his daughter Royalty.

A few days ago, Chris Breezy lit up his social media pages with epic, must-see baby pics.

Earlier this month, Chris shared a shot of his boo Ammika Harris donning a belly bump.