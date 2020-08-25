R&B singer Chris Brown isn’t here for the comparisons. The popular crooner has come forward to shut down people trying to lump him into the fallout between friend Tory Lanez and Meg Thee Stallion.

Chris Brown Explodes On Comparisons

Heading into Tuesday, Brown hit up his Instagram Story to speak out. The crooner appeared to take personal issue with people comparing Tory/Meg to his now-infamous domestic attack on ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

“Leave my f*cking name out of someone elses situation… Y’all not finna involve me in this f*ck a** sh*t! P*ssy b*tch, y’all make me sick wit this lame sh*t… Suck my d*ck or sit on it.” -Chris Brown’s Instagram Story

And there you have it! lol @chrisbrown saying he wants nothing to do with the @torylanez @theestallion situation. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/dh5OxC7gld — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) August 25, 2020 Chris Brown explodes on comparisons to Tory Lanez/Meg Thee Stallion.

High-Key Details

Last week, footage went viral of rap star T.I. going to his Instagram Live and not holding back on Lanez. T.I. said he couldn’t understand why Tory would have shot Meg and wanted the entire story of what happened during their recent altercation.

“That sh*t f*cked up, cuz. That sh*t f*cked up. That sh*t gonna sting, god d*mn. God d*mn. How in the f*ck you shoot a girl in a bikini? What the f*ck? That’s crazy. God d*mn. … I’m not saying she’s a liar. I’m not calling anybody a liar, I’m just saying I can’t imagine, this sh*t is unimaginable. That sh*t crazy. Yeah, that sh*t f*cked up. I’m just waiting on the whole story.”

T.I reacts to Tory Lanez shooting Megan pic.twitter.com/Q5gEY7O7Y0 — RapCentury (@RapCentury_) August 22, 2020 T.I. loses it on Tory Lanez over Megan Thee Stallion shooting.

Wait, There’s More

Heading into the weekend, Hollywood actress Halle Berry went to her Twitter page to show support for Meg. She also called on followers to protect all Black women moving forward.

“Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you. F**k this sh**. #ProtectBlackWomen” -Halle Berry’s Twitter

Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you. F**k this sh**. #ProtectBlackWomen — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 21, 2020 Halle Berry defends Meg Thee Stallion.

Actor Michael B. Jordan shared similar words as Berry. He also called for people to protect and believe Black women.

“Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women. @theestallion” -Michael B. Jordan’s Twitter

Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women. @theestallion — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) August 22, 2020

Before You Go

Heading into last weekend, singer Mario hit up his social media pages to acknowledge both Meg and Tory. Despite having a relationship with Lanez, Mario said he couldn’t defend Black men letting anger and their egos get the best of them.

“This @theestallion & @torylanez situation got me in awe. Sad AF? Knowing Tory personally this sh*t crazy to me. Black men we gotta learn how to control our ego, anger etc. at some point the switch gotta turn off! Protect black women! Heal black men. Love & respect each other!” -Mario’s Twitter

This @theestallion & @torylanez situation got me in awe. Sad AF? Knowing Tory personally this shit crazy to me. Black men we gotta learn how to control our ego, anger etc. at some point the switch gotta turn off! Protect black women! Heal black men. Love & respect each other! — Mario (@OHYESMARIO) August 22, 2020

Back in November 2019, Mario and Tory linked up for their “The Cry” collaboration off Lanez’s CHIXTAPE 5 album.