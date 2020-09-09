Chicago rapper Chief Keef‘s baby mother Slim Danger accuses NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr. of having a stinky fetish. There’s no telling if there’s any truth to this but it hasn’t kept the Internet from reacting and putting out some savage memes.
Chief Keef's Baby Mother Slim Danger Drops Huge Shocker About Odell Beckham Jr.
