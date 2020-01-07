Radio veteran Charlamagne Tha God knows there’s no stopping the Internet. The hip-hop personality has shared a hilarious meme inspired by himself and inseparable couple Jeezy and Jeannie Mai.
Big Facts: On Tuesday, Charlamagne hit up Instagram with the insanely funny joke.
High-Key Details: A few days ago, Jeezy celebrated his boo’s birthday with a decked-out celebration.
Wait, There’s More: Jeannie made sure to share a lit moment from the birthday celebration party.
Before You Go: The rap heavyweight low-key put together a surprise performance for Mai featuring crooner Tevin Campbell.
Rapper Jeezy surprised his talk show host girlfriend for her birthday with a performance by R&B singer Tevin Campbell at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami. “Happy birthday, baby,” the rapper can be heard saying in a video posted to Mai’s Instagram on Thursday. “I can’t sing but I got somebody to come sing ‘Happy Birthday.’ (Page Six)