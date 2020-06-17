Chicago’s Chance The Rapper isn’t down to pick sides. The hip-hop star went online to speak on the overnight clashing between rap artists Noname and J. Cole fresh off his “Snow On Tha Bluff” song premiering.

Chance x Cole

On Wednesday, Chance hit up Instagram to speak on the entire situation. While he said he wouldn’t pick sides, he did share his issues with Cole talking out on an entire ‘diss’ song.

“Yet another L for men masking patriarchy and gaslighting as contructive criticism. … They both my peoples but only one of them put out a whole song talking about how the other needs to reconsider their tone and attitude in order to save the world. It’s not constructive and undermines all the work Noname has done. It’s not BWs job to spoon feed us. We grown … Everybody’s argument on either side is, we can’t personally attack each other if we really want to see a revolution. I can agree with that and can apply it in my own life. I wish we could learn that w/o two artists I admire having a public dispute.” -Chance The Rapper’s Twitter

Yet another L for men masking patriarchy and gaslighting as contructive criticism. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) June 17, 2020

They both my peoples but only one of them put out a whole song talking about how the other needs to reconsider their tone and attitude in order to save the world. It’s not constructive and undermines all the work Noname has done. It’s not BWs job to spoon feed us. We grown https://t.co/TjIrMyFzQd — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) June 17, 2020

Everybody’s argument on either side is, we can’t personally attack each other if we really want to see a revolution. I can agree with that and can apply it in my own life. I wish we could learn that w/o two artists I admire having a public dispute. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) June 17, 2020

High-Key Details

Late Tuesday night, Jermaine came through with his unexpected audio gem. While the song primarily focuses on the protests going on around the country against police brutality, he appears to take direct aim at Noname for publicly sending out subliminal tweets aimed at artists like himself and Kendrick Lamar.

“J. Cole’s rumoured shots/criticisms on rapper Noname…” -AllLoveHipHop’s Twitter

J. Cole’s rumoured shots/criticisms on rapper Noname… pic.twitter.com/iX1gGxyHRI — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) June 17, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Instead of staying silent after the song dropped, Cole defended his wordplay. J hit up Twitter to say he meant every bar off the must-hear tune and also encouraged people to follow Noname.

“Morning. I stand behind every word of the song that dropped last night. … Follow @noname . I love and honor her as a leader in these times. She has done and is doing the reading and the listening and the learning on the path that she truly believes is the correct one for our people. Meanwhile a nigga like me just be rapping. … I haven’t done a lot of reading and I don’t feel well equipped as a leader in these times. But I do a lot of thinking. And I appreciate her and others like her because they challenge my beliefs and I feel that in these times that’s important. … We may not agree with each other but we gotta be gentle with each other. -J. Cole’s Twitter

Morning. I stand behind every word of the song that dropped last night. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 17, 2020

I haven’t done a lot of reading and I don’t feel well equipped as a leader in these times. But I do a lot of thinking. And I appreciate her and others like her because they challenge my beliefs and I feel that in these times that’s important. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 17, 2020

We may not agree with each other but we gotta be gentle with each other. ✌🏿 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) June 17, 2020

Before You Go

The initial drama appeared to stem from a single tweet. Noname went to her Twitter page to allegedly single out both Kendrick Lamar and Cole.

While J Cole was out there just minding his business and protesting, Noname was on her couch with the Twitter Fingers. J Cole is a 🐐! pic.twitter.com/pxBnoFEOTd — M i n k (@Minkboi) June 17, 2020