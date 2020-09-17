Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber Hype Up Tonight’s HOLY Premiere W/ Sneak Peek

Chicago’s Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber are giving fans something to really get excited about. The music pals have teased fans with a sneak peek at their upcoming “HOLY” music video premiere.

Chance The Rapper Teases HOLY

Both Chance and Justin went to their social media fans with the ultimate teaser. They shared a look at the visual and some of its gospel influence.

“I know I dont really have stans but it would be cool if some of my listeners made our song trend before it drops tmw #HOLY” -Chance The Rapper’s Twitter

Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber Get HOLY

Both Chance and Justin initially took to their social media pages to break big music news. Without giving away too many details, they revealed the song’s title and its Friday rollout.

“HOLY WITH @justinbieber FRIDAY !!! PRE-SAVE IT NOW: http://jbsoon.com” -Chance The Rapper’s Twitter

Chance Takes Over Ralph Lauren

The massive news came just hours after Chance put on a memorable livestream show. The rap superstar put on for his city by performing music at the Ralph Lauren Chicago Flagship store.

The Past Hits

Over the years, both Justin and Chance have shared ample microphone time together. The duo had put out chart-topping collaborations including DJ Khaled‘s “I’m The One”