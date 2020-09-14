Chadwick Boseman’s Memory Honored W/ Black Panther Mask

Late Hollywood superstar Chadwick Boseman‘s legacy and memory is being celebrated by apparel brand Emerging Heroes. The company has announced the creation and release of a Black Panther Mask in honor of the Marvel icon.

Chadwick Boseman Black Panther Mask

According to a new press release, the company’s creator Heather Payne has credited Boseman’s empowering and inspirational journey for influencing the line of face masks.

The mask, featuring the fierce yet regal face of the kingly feline that was immortalized by Boseman in the Super Hero epic “Black Panther”, is the latest in her animal series & pays homage to the grace, beauty, & stately pride that is embodied by the animal & actor alike. “He remains an inspiration to so many & will stay in our minds & our hearts,” says Heather Payne. “Chadwick Boseman was a living example of the power of strength & persistence. He taught us all, especially the young, the value of pushing one’s boundaries to achieve a brighter & more positive future.”



Since its beginning, Emerging Heroes has donated 10% of its profits are donated to Feeding America. However, as a further tribute to the hopeful spirit of youth, 20% of the sales of the Black Panther mask will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick

Recently, Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o went to her Instagram page with a slideshow of words in remembrance of Chadwick. She admitted the death of Boseman had a huge impact on her and recalled learning about his passing.

“I write these words from a place of. hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope. I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn’t make sense. The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning. I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seem like they have exited before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be – here! … that seem ageless… Chadwick was one of those people.” -Lupita Nyong’o’s Instagram

Game Remembers Chadwick

Recently, West Coast rapper Game shared a heartfelt message about life. He shared a pic of Boseman hanging out with late NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

“If life is too short was a photo…… Two iconic people who’s impact on the world will forever be cherished & praised. After seeing both of their very untimely demises, I am once again reminded to appreciate every single second I have in life. 2020 has truly been a devastating year to say the least & my most sincere condolences are with Chadwick’s wife & family. Just found out after his passing that we were born on the same day November 29th….. Losses like this make you truly question things in life as a whole. I still think about Kobe all the time & find myself just saying “damn, Mamba is really gone”….. & then I see posts from Vanessa & Natalia and it makes you admire their strength. Anyway, I woke up this morning and just wanted to post this picture & share my thoughts. Tell someone you love how much they mean to you because we really never know when it’s time to perish 🙏🏾.”

Michael B. Jordan Remembers Chadwick

Recently, Chadwick’s Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan went to his Instagram page to reflect on their close-knit connection. Michael also admitted the shocking death to his on-screen co-star left him shattered.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time.” -Michael B. Jordan’s Instagram

Michael took things a bit further by vowing to live the rest of his days like Chadwick.

“Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother” -Michael B. Jordan’s Instagram

In Black Panther, Chadwick and Michael shared epic scenes opposite one another as T’Challa and Killmonger.