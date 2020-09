Chadwick Boseman’s Classic 42 Jackie Robinson Movie Being Re-Released In Theaters

Late Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman‘s classic portrayal of iconic Black baseball player Jackie Robinson in the film 42 is heading back to the big screen. Theater chains have announced plans to re-release the film across the nation in an effort to honor his legacy.

Chadwick Boseman’s 42 Re-Releasing

According to reports, AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark and other theaters are set to bring back the must-see film. The movie will land in nearly 800 theaters and come at a discounted price of around $5.

The baseball drama featured Boseman as Jackie Robinson, the Brooklyn Dodgers infielder who broke the color line when he became the first African American to play in Major League Baseball in 1947. Warner Bros. and Legendary, the studios behind the 2013 film, are partnering with the theater chains to re-release “42” in more than 740 locations. Other circuits that will be playing “42” are Marcus, Alamo Drafthouse, Harkins, Galexy and a number of independent operators. Tickets for “42” at AMC will be discounted at $5 and will be on sale by the end of Tuesday. It’s unclear what other chains will charge. (Variety)

Michael B. Jordan Remembers Chadwick

On Monday, Chadwick’s Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan went to his Instagram page to reflect on their close-knit connection. Michael also admitted the shocking death to his on-screen co-star left him shattered.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time.” -Michael B. Jordan’s Instagram

Jordan Makes A Vow

Michael took things a bit further by vowing to live the rest of his days like Chadwick.

“Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother” -Michael B. Jordan’s Instagram

In Black Panther, Chadwick and Michael shared epic scenes opposite one another as T’Challa and Killmonger.

Hip-Hop Remembers Chadwick Boseman

Over the past few days, people have lit up their Instagram pages with memories and reactions to Boseman’s passing.