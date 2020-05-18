Internet personality Celina Powell is jumping into the Snoop Dogg and Tekashi 6ix9ine feud. The hip-hop vixen went online this past weekend to try and expose the West Coast rap legend taking behind the scenes tactics in his digital war.

Powell Move

Last night, Celina hit up her Instagram page to try and expose Dogg. She shared footage of Snoop allegedly trying to FaceTime her.

“@snoopdogg I’m not interested in teaming up with you against @6ix9ine, stop calling me askin why I’m egging him on … And showing me your dog @juelzbroadus so I don’t screenshot you, was a rookie mistake.. you know I stay with two phones 😈 #TEAM6IX9INE” -Celina Powell’s Instagram

“This y’all uncle? 😂😂😂😂😂” -Tekashi 6ix9ine “This n*ggga reaching 🐀 of a feather hang together not working 😂🌈👮🍭🚔🐁🌹😘🤣🐁🐁🐁🐁🐁👮” -Snoop Dogg

Big Mad

On Sunday, 6ix9ine went to Instagram with a screenshot of Snoop dissing him. Tekashi also encouraged his millions of followers to alert law enforcement.

“Can someone tell the police snoop dog is threatening me 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 he mad 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 he mad I told ya he snitched 😂😂😂😂😂😂 everybody know now” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

LMFAO – just when you thought @6ix9ine was off the IG, he's out here sharing screenshots of smoke coming at him from @SnoopDogg lol smh. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/NexOPjWVES — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 18, 2020

Wait, There’s More

This past weekend, West Coast rap executive Wack 100 weighed in on the Snoop/6ix9ine feud. Wack said Tek’s decision to use former Death Row Records owner Suge Knight as a tactic in the e-beef didn’t make sense.

“@6ix9ine This ain’t NY my n*gga this the #West and you ain’t gone attack our OG’s with this sh*t. You see we got a protocol that says a little n*gga can’t fade a OG they got little homies and soldiers under them for that. SUGE Knight himself DONT respect a Snitch and that’s wtf you are …. Keep @snoopdogg name out ya mouth play with somebody from your area before you get played with…” -Wack 100’s Instagram

Music executive Wack 100 picks sides in @6ix9ine vs @SnoopDogg and kicks some serious facts. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/q2fYSf59sm — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 16, 2020 Wack 100 defends Snoop Dogg

Before You Go

Friday night, Tekashi used a throwback clip of Snoop’s former Death Row Records boss Suge Knight claiming Dogg might have previously worked with the government.

“When I was locked up the most thing I missed is Friday night movies” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

6ix9ine watches Suge Knight talk about snitches in prison 😭 pic.twitter.com/1c71QJqt8h — SOHH (@sohh) May 16, 2020