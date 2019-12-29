New York rapper Casanova 2x is feeling like a champion right now. The hip-hop entertainer has celebrated his pal Gervonta Davis coming up victorious last night in a 12-round title fight victory.

Casa lit up Instagram Sunday to geek out over Davis putting in some serious in-ring work.

After mounted anticipation, Davis hit the ring for a 12th round TKO against fighter Yuriorkis Gamboa.

Although Davis dominated the fight to claim a vacant secondary 135-pound world title, it was a surprise that Gamboa, who is long past his best days and ruptured his right Achillies early in the bout, was able to go into the final round. Gamboa was knocked out in his two previous losses by Terence Crawford in the ninth round of a lightweight title bout in 2014 and by journeyman Robinson Castellanos in the seventh round in 2017. (ESPN)

Gervonta made sure to speak up on his title victory and said he could have fought better.