Vixen Hennessy Carolina is really, really, really loving her blonde hairdo. The hip-hop model went online this week to share a few glimpses of herself turning up early in the morning still rocking her latest head transformation.

Hennessy x 3 AM

Cardi B’s sister went to Instagram Tuesday with the hilarious footage of her turning up. The clip features her donning some now-signature blonde hair and getting lit in her crib.

Home Sweet Home

Carolina went to Instagram last Sunday with a set of new shots. The pics feature Hennessy Carolina rocking a pair of Nike sneakers and showing off her bright blonde hair.

“Happy Memorial Day weekend 🇺🇸💙” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

On Friday, Carolina flooded her social media pages with new looks. Hennessy released a few selfies of herself donning longe dirty blonde hair.

“They say blondes have more fun 👄” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

Hennessy’s new look shares a striking resemblance to rap heavyweight Nicki Minaj. The Young Money superstar is known for also fading to blonde hairstyles.

Before You Go

Recently, Hennessy Carolina went online to give fans motivation with some heartfelt words. Henny took direct aim at anyone feeling like their positive energy and lit level could be taken away from them by others.