New York rapper Cardi B‘s sister Hennessy Carolina has no problem letting people realize she’s thick-thick in all the right places. The popular model went online this week to unload a Woman Crush Everyday-worthy pic of herself for the world to like.

Carolina went to Instagram Thursday to show off her natural beauty. She went the extra mile by sharing a selfie showing off her leg game.

“Is the legs for me 💪🏽☺️” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

Recently, Cardi B’s sister went online with some hilarious footage of herself turning up. The clip featured her donning some now-signature blonde hair and getting lit in her crib.

Days prior, Carolina went to Instagram with a set of new shots. The pics featured Hennessy rocking a pair of Nike sneakers and showing off her bright blonde hair.

“Happy Memorial Day weekend 🇺🇸💙” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

“They say blondes have more fun 👄” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

Recently, Hennessy Carolina went online to give fans motivation with some heartfelt words. Henny took direct aim at anyone feeling like their positive energy and lit level could be taken away from them by others.