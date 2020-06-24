New York rapper Cardi B‘s sister Hennessy Carolina‘s modeling goals go way back. The hip-hop star’s younger sibling went online this week to share a recent throwback pic of herself donning short hair.

Hennessy x Vintage

On Wednesday, Carolina went to Instagram with her must-like shot. The pic features Carolina wearing dark lipstick, a ton of chains and snapping a mirror selfie.

“#Tb #BronxLiving I probably was a freshman in college here. And I was trying to let my curls come back.Here am I …. back at it again 😂 #MyHair #TheRealHennessy” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Monday night, Hennessy Carolina jumped on Instagram with a steamy clip of herself looking quarantine fine. In the footage, she’s showing off her natural beauty rocking a one-piece outfit.

“#2weeksago Quarantine Gains.💪🏽” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Hennessy Carolina recently went online with some must-watch footage from her first-ever TikTok video. Hennessy’s sister Cardi B even admitted re-seeing the clip 30 times.

“My first time trying Tik Tok, how did I do ? 🤣🤣🤣” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram “I watch this video like 30 times 😂😩😂” -Cardi B “Get em Henny 😂😂😂😂😂😂” -Juju

Before You Go

A few weeks ago, Carolina went to Instagram and didn’t hold back on flexing her beauty. Henny shared footage of herself showing off major curves and turning up to pop icon Madonna‘s “Material Girl” classic.