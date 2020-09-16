Cardi B’s Real Reason For Divorcing Offset Revealed

New York rapper Cardi B is realizing the phrase “don’t trust anybody” doesn’t exclude loved ones. The hip-hop star’s distrust of estranged husband Offset reportedly fueled her decision to call it quits on their marriage.

Cardi B’s Real Reason For Divorce

According to new reports, B simply felt she couldn’t trust Offset anymore. Despite a publicized three-year marriage and sharing daughter Kulture Kiari together, B isn’t willing to go on with their bond.

E! News recently confirmed through online court records that the “WAP” rapper filed for divorce in Fulton County, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 14. At this time, Cardi and Offset have yet to publicly address their split. A source is sharing the same sentiments with E! News, explaining, “Cardi does not trust Offset. She’s really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him. It’s been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumors of him being unfaithful again.” (E! News)

Cardi B Files For Divorce

According to reports, the Grammy-winning rap star officially filed paperwork to bid farewell – legally – to Offset. She reportedly filed the docs in Offset’s home state of Georgia and is seeking a dissolution of marriage. To make things even deeper, the paperwork reveal it’s a contested divorce with Cardi listed as a plaintiff and Offset as the defendant.

There’s also this … according to the court docs, obtained by TMZ, Cardi is seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. She also wants Offset to pay child support — unclear how much though at this point. No word on spousal support either, for now at least. She also makes clear in her docs that they’re currently separated, and there’s no hope of working things out. (TMZ)

Past Cheating Drama

In June 2018, Cardi B came forward to question why the media wanted to pull them apart. She specifically called out “fake” blogs for doing the most to try to create cheating and scandal stories.

Weeks prior, online vixen Celina Powell admitted to lying about being pregnant by Offset.

Offset even went to his social media pages to defend his image and deny cheating allegations.

My focus is my music, my family, Cardi, and the fans. Everything else is noise. Have a blessed day. — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) March 25, 2018

@xocelina187 I don’t know dis hoe stop lying on me weirdo — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) March 24, 2018

Cardi B Announces She’s Single

Weeks after they tied the knot in September 2017, Cardi and Offset temporarily split up. Cardi announced her updated marital status and joked about why they separated.

Why my dad was yelling at me cause somebody told him me and Offset broke up😒..and I’m quick cut my dad off so don’t get comfortable 😂😂 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 22, 2017

Reasons why me and Offset got into it …I think he stoled my purple blanket 😒but it wasn’t him so I’m still looking for the suspect — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 22, 2017