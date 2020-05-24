SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

New York rapper Cardi B is capturing all of the attention this holiday weekend. The hip-hop star has once again let fans into how she’s looking these days with an up-close glance at her blue nails.

Cardi B

This weekend, B hit up Instagram with the must-see shot. She shared a pic flexing long solid blue nails matching a fancy purse.

Thirst

Heading into the weekend, B went to Instagram with some must-like content. Cardi shared a pic of herself donning a neon green bikini and revealing a tattoo which starts at her neck and goes down past her thighs.

“Givin you the blues ….. @fashionnova swimsuit ! GO COP IT BEFORE ITS GONE !” -Cardi B’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

On Friday, B went to her social media pages to show off the completed tattoo. The clip features an up-close look at her work of art which is made up of bright flowers and butterflies.

Before You Go

Earlier in the week, B went to Instagram to give followers a major up-close sneak peek. Cardi’s huge tat covered up a majority of her back.

“You guys can see my tat. I’m almost done! Two more sessions.” -Cardi B’s Instagram