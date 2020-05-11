New York rapper Cardi B might be dealing with some behind the scenes issues holding up a much-needed Invasion of Privacy follow-up album. New buzz has developed about why a new project is in limbo.

Cardi Negotiations

According to reports, discussions about her record deal is possibly keeping Cardi B’s next album from progressing. A new partnership is rumored to be holding up the LP’s development.

What about Cardi B? She’s dropped a number of tracks and features in the last year or so, but it’s been a long while since her 2018 debut album (3.3m+ RTD). Still, she’s a monster brand; insiders say a protracted renegotiation of her record deal has held up the release of her next full-length. What’s taking so long to get that deal done? Is something more than money involved? (Hits Daily Double)

Invasion Of Privacy Follow-Up

In April 2020, Cardi hit up her Twitter page to tease her sophomore album. Specifically, she vowed to deliver a hard-hitting intro track.

“Sooo dope this make me soo happy .My new album intro going to Hit just as hard ! 😤😤” -Cardi B’s Twitter

