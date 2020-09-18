Cardi B’s Camp Responds To Offset Secret Baby Rumors

New York rapper Cardi B‘s team is setting the record straight. The “WAP” hitmaker’s crew has come forward to put an immediate stop to rumors and gossip claiming the reason for a headline-generating divorce is connected to an alleged secret baby.

Cardi B’s Camp Slams Offset Rumors

Despite the perception and speed of online blogging, B’s team has jumped at the love affair drama. There’s reportedly no truth to the split coming from estranged husband Offset allegedly expecting a baby with another woman.

But a source close to the rapper told Page Six that the scuttlebutt is “super false.” “There is no other child. No baby is on the way. That rumor is super false. Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable. She’s evolved over the years and continues to,” the insider said. (Page Six)

Cardi B’s Real Reason For Divorce

According to new reports, B simply felt she couldn’t trust Offset anymore. Despite a publicized three-year marriage and sharing daughter Kulture Kiari together, B isn’t willing to go on with their bond.

E! News recently confirmed through online court records that the “WAP” rapper filed for divorce in Fulton County, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 14. At this time, Cardi and Offset have yet to publicly address their split. A source is sharing the same sentiments with E! News, explaining, “Cardi does not trust Offset. She’s really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him. It’s been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumors of him being unfaithful again.” (E! News)

The Divorce Proceedings

According to reports, the Grammy-winning rap star officially filed paperwork to bid farewell – legally – to Offset. She reportedly filed the docs in Offset’s home state of Georgia and is seeking a dissolution of marriage. To make things even deeper, the paperwork reveal it’s a contested divorce with Cardi listed as a plaintiff and Offset as the defendant.

There’s also this … according to the court docs, obtained by TMZ, Cardi is seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. She also wants Offset to pay child support — unclear how much though at this point. No word on spousal support either, for now at least. She also makes clear in her docs that they’re currently separated, and there’s no hope of working things out. (TMZ)

Cardi B’s New Music

Outside of the divorce drama, Cardi teamed up with musicians Anitta and Myke Towers for their new “Me Gusta” music video.