New York rapper Cardi B can’t get enough of her ink job. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to share an up-close glimpse at her new booty tattoo.

Cardi x Tatted

On Thursday, B hit up Instagram with a look at her redone ink. The revamped tattoos are filled with way more details and colors.

“So inlove with tatt ♥️” -Cardi B’s Instagram

High-Key Details

A few days ago, Cardi shared a before and after look at the ink. She also went on her Instagram Story to document some major pain as the tattoo artist was doing her hip-stomach area.

“So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover.This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted 😩😂.Thank you @jamie_schene .” -Cardi B’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Outside of tats, the hip-hop star recently took a moment away from her mommy duties to get fans to weigh-in on their all-time favorite type of macaroni and cheese.

“Let me start a war Lmaaaoooo American Baked Mac and cheese Or Macaroni Pie” -Cardi B’s Twitter

#SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/sRnJE8MDnG — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 14, 2020 Cardi B instigated a debate on mac and cheese vs macaroni pie

Heading into this past Sunday, B went to her social media pages with some gushy daughter moments. The pics showed her mini-me Kulture Kiari‘s fashion goals courtesy of a summer hat and sandals.