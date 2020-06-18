New York rapper Cardi B can’t get enough of her ink job. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to share an up-close glimpse at her new booty tattoo.
Cardi x Tatted
On Thursday, B hit up Instagram with a look at her redone ink. The revamped tattoos are filled with way more details and colors.
“So inlove with tatt ♥️” -Cardi B’s Instagram
High-Key Details
A few days ago, Cardi shared a before and after look at the ink. She also went on her Instagram Story to document some major pain as the tattoo artist was doing her hip-stomach area.
“So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover.This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted 😩😂.Thank you @jamie_schene .” -Cardi B’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Outside of tats, the hip-hop star recently took a moment away from her mommy duties to get fans to weigh-in on their all-time favorite type of macaroni and cheese.
“Let me start a war Lmaaaoooo American Baked Mac and cheese Or Macaroni Pie” -Cardi B’s Twitter
Before You Go
Heading into this past Sunday, B went to her social media pages with some gushy daughter moments. The pics showed her mini-me Kulture Kiari‘s fashion goals courtesy of a summer hat and sandals.