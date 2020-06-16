New York rap star Cardi B is getting some serious ink. However, it comes at a little pain. During a recent tattoo session, she had to take a break and share the moment across social media.

Cardi x Ink

Cardi revealed where it really hurts. She went on her Instagram Story to document some major pain as the tattoo artist was doing her hip-stomach area.

“So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover.This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted 😩😂.Thank you @jamie_schene .” -Cardi B’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Outside of tats, the hip-hop star recently took a moment away from her mommy duties to get fans to weigh-in on their all-time favorite type of macaroni and cheese.

“Let me start a war Lmaaaoooo American Baked Mac and cheese Or Macaroni Pie” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Waaaaaait – can we say both tho??? @iamcardib #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/sRnJE8MDnG — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 14, 2020 Cardi B instigated a debate on mac and cheese vs macaroni pie

Wait, There’s More

Heading into this past Sunday, B went to her social media pages with some gushy daughter moments. The pics showed her mini-me Kulture Kiari‘s fashion goals courtesy of a summer hat and sandals.

Before You Go

In May 2020, Cardi went online with a must-see Kiari pic. B credited her sister Hennessy Carolina for coming through with the styling.

“I try to take pics 😩🙄🙄 Style by me .Thanks auntie @hennessycarolina for my cowgirl boots Fur : @iamjenniferle” -Cardi B’s Instagram “My daughter “FASHION STATEMENTS” she not even 2 Yal in trouble” -Offset “Sooooooo cutteeeeeeee auntie lovesssss you sooooo much!!!💖💖💖💖😘😘😘” -Hennessy Carolina