New York rapper Cardi B is going to bless up fans soon. During a recent Instagram Live session, the hip-hp superstar confirmed new music is on the way but with some strings attached.

Cardi x Music

During a weekend broadcast, Cardi revealed a single would drop soon. She then reassured fans that she was for real but playfully said it would require her to lose weight first.

“My single is coming very, very soon, okay guys. My single is coming when I lose weight. Never! Nah, it’s coming real soon, I swear. And y’all gon’ love it.”

https://twitter.com/RingOnMyPhone/status/1264080034794483715?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1264080034794483715&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xxlmag.com%2Fnews%2F2020%2F05%2Fcardi-b-new-single-coming-soon%2F

Mommy Duties

Cardi and her rap star hubby Offset are 100 percent here for their mini-me. The hip-hop pair went online this past week to share some priceless footage of their daughter Kulture Kiari going nuts over a toy from retail giant Target.

Wait, There’s More

Over the weekend, B hit up Instagram with the must-see shot. Cardi B shared a pic flexing long solid blue nails matching a fancy purse.

Before You Go

Heading into the weekend, B went to Instagram with some must-like content. Cardi shared a pic of herself donning a neon green bikini and revealing a tattoo which starts at her neck and goes down past her thighs.

“Givin you the blues ….. @fashionnova swimsuit ! GO COP IT BEFORE ITS GONE !” -Cardi B’s Instagram

The definition of a thirst trap – showing off the entire new tattoo – WOW! @iamcardib #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/mA6Ompe6a1 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 23, 2020 Cardi B delivers a major thirst trap in her Fashion Nova bikini