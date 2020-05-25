SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.
New York rapper Cardi B is going to bless up fans soon. During a recent Instagram Live session, the hip-hp superstar confirmed new music is on the way but with some strings attached.
Cardi x Music
During a weekend broadcast, Cardi revealed a single would drop soon. She then reassured fans that she was for real but playfully said it would require her to lose weight first.
“My single is coming very, very soon, okay guys. My single is coming when I lose weight. Never! Nah, it’s coming real soon, I swear. And y’all gon’ love it.”
Mommy Duties
Cardi and her rap star hubby Offset are 100 percent here for their mini-me. The hip-hop pair went online this past week to share some priceless footage of their daughter Kulture Kiari going nuts over a toy from retail giant Target.
Wait, There’s More
Over the weekend, B hit up Instagram with the must-see shot. Cardi B shared a pic flexing long solid blue nails matching a fancy purse.
“My nails .Thanks @chaunlegend” -Cardi B’s Instagram
Before You Go
Heading into the weekend, B went to Instagram with some must-like content. Cardi shared a pic of herself donning a neon green bikini and revealing a tattoo which starts at her neck and goes down past her thighs.
“Givin you the blues ….. @fashionnova swimsuit ! GO COP IT BEFORE ITS GONE !” -Cardi B’s Instagram
