New York rapper Cardi B needs an answer. The hip-hop star took a moment away from her mommy duties to get fans to weigh-in on their all-time favorite type of macaroni and cheese.

Cardi x Mac

B went to her social media pages this weekend to put together the ultimate face-off. Cardi asked fans to weigh-in on whether they’re team American baked macaroni and cheese or macaroni pie.

“Let me start a war Lmaaaoooo American Baked Mac and cheese Or Macaroni Pie” -Cardi B’s Twitter

High-Key Details

Heading into Sunday, B went to her social media pages with some gushy daughter moments. The pics showed her mini-me Kulture Kiari‘s fashion goals courtesy of a summer hat and sandals.

Wait, There’s More

In May 2020, Cardi went online with a must-see Kiari pic. B credited her sister Hennessy Carolina for coming through with the styling.

“I try to take pics 😩🙄🙄 Style by me .Thanks auntie @hennessycarolina for my cowgirl boots Fur : @iamjenniferle” -Cardi B’s Instagram “My daughter “FASHION STATEMENTS” she not even 2 Yal in trouble” -Offset “Sooooooo cutteeeeeeee auntie lovesssss you sooooo much!!!💖💖💖💖😘😘😘” -Hennessy Carolina

Those Lil Nas X vibes…. lol @LilNasX Gotta love Kulture getting done up like a bosssssss! @iamcardib @OffsetYRN #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/HjPi4C4xBq — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 21, 2020 Cardi B’s daughter Kulture Kiari rocks her cowgirl attire

Before You Go

Recently, B went to Instagram with a gushy moment alongside her daughter. The pic featured Cardi B sitting at a table with Kulture Kiari on her lap and husband Offset right next to her with a Mother’s Day balloon.

View this post on Instagram Happy Mother’s Day A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on May 10, 2020 at 5:00pm PDT Cardi B’s family pic shows the three enjoying Mother’s Day

“Thank you papasotee” -Cardi B’s Instagram