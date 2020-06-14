New York rapper Cardi B needs an answer. The hip-hop star took a moment away from her mommy duties to get fans to weigh-in on their all-time favorite type of macaroni and cheese.
B went to her social media pages this weekend to put together the ultimate face-off. Cardi asked fans to weigh-in on whether they’re team American baked macaroni and cheese or macaroni pie.
“Let me start a war Lmaaaoooo American Baked Mac and cheese Or Macaroni Pie” -Cardi B’s Twitter
Heading into Sunday, B went to her social media pages with some gushy daughter moments. The pics showed her mini-me Kulture Kiari‘s fashion goals courtesy of a summer hat and sandals.
In May 2020, Cardi went online with a must-see Kiari pic. B credited her sister Hennessy Carolina for coming through with the styling.
“I try to take pics 😩🙄🙄 Style by me .Thanks auntie @hennessycarolina for my cowgirl boots Fur : @iamjenniferle” -Cardi B’s Instagram
“My daughter “FASHION STATEMENTS” she not even 2 Yal in trouble” -Offset
“Sooooooo cutteeeeeeee auntie lovesssss you sooooo much!!!💖💖💖💖😘😘😘” -Hennessy Carolina
Recently, B went to Instagram with a gushy moment alongside her daughter. The pic featured Cardi B sitting at a table with Kulture Kiari on her lap and husband Offset right next to her with a Mother’s Day balloon.
“Happy Mother’s Day” -Cardi B’s Instagram
“Thank you papasotee” -Cardi B’s Instagram