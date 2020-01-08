New York rapper Cardi B is speaking up for Iran. The hip-hop star has come forward to show her support for Iranians and throw shade at President Donald Trump.

Big Facts: Cardi went to Instagram Wednesday to share footage of an Iranian man explaining how he loves Americans but hates Trump.

High-Key Details: Recently, B went to her Twitter page to let loose some anti-Trump steam and admit she’s ready to ditch the United States for Nigeria.

Wait, There’s More: Recently, celebs including R&B singer Tory Lanez, Colin Kaepernick and London On Da Track weighed-in on the current tensions between the United States and Iran following last week’s drone attack.

So basically America bout to go into war becuz it’s re- election time … and the chances of switching a president while a war is going on are slim … just saying … who the fuck am I … but seems about right to me … however I’m Canadian so ima stay outta this . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) January 5, 2020

Lmao high thought … chill out — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) January 5, 2020

There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

All I see is jokes about the Iran situation but the government just deployed 700 troops to the Middle East… its all fun and games till they’re trying to draft OUR KIDS… that’s what Ja thinks… — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 4, 2020

Prayers up to the 3000+ troops being deployed… 🙏🏾 — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 4, 2020

🙏🏾 I do a lot with the military so I’m feeling their pain!!! 💪🏾 https://t.co/xdSLX8O8sk — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 4, 2020

Before You Go: Since last week’s deadly attack, social media has erupted with #WWIII memes.