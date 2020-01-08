New York rapper Cardi B is speaking up for Iran. The hip-hop star has come forward to show her support for Iranians and throw shade at President Donald Trump.
Big Facts: Cardi went to Instagram Wednesday to share footage of an Iranian man explaining how he loves Americans but hates Trump.
High-Key Details: Recently, B went to her Twitter page to let loose some anti-Trump steam and admit she’s ready to ditch the United States for Nigeria.
Wait, There’s More: Recently, celebs including R&B singer Tory Lanez, Colin Kaepernick and London On Da Track weighed-in on the current tensions between the United States and Iran following last week’s drone attack.
Before You Go: Since last week’s deadly attack, social media has erupted with #WWIII memes.