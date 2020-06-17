New York rapper Cardi B isn’t keeping quiet. The hip-hop star has come forward to address people trying to body shame her about adding a few pounds from home.

Cardi x PSA

Last night, B went to Instagram and didn’t hold back on throwing some serious flames at her enemies. Cardi B defended her body and clowned anyone for trying to make fun of her physique from a photo taken of her in Target.

“I had to do this video because I’m seeing that y’all are doing this edited Target picture of me looking like a motherf*cking square – now I know a b*tch gained some weight, I had to make the thighs match the motherf*cking a**. But I know you b*tches ain’t talking when you shaped like seals – I know y’all ain’t body-shaming me.” -Cardi B’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Earlier this week, B went to Instagram with an eye-opening new pic. The shot featured Cardi B donning short colored hair, an invisible bikini and giving followers an up-close look at her tattooed booty.

“Dimelo shawtyyyy …Mix that Louis wit Fashionnova.” -Cardi B’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

This week, Cardi shared pics of her revamped tattoos. The hip-hop heavyweight decided to get her popular ink redone with way more color and designs.

“So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover.This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted 😩😂.Thank you @jamie_schene .” -Cardi B’s Instagram

Before You Go

Outside of tats, the hip-hop star recently took a moment away from her mommy duties to get fans to weigh-in on their all-time favorite type of macaroni and cheese.

“Let me start a war Lmaaaoooo American Baked Mac and cheese Or Macaroni Pie” -Cardi B’s Twitter