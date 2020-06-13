SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

New York rapper Cardi B‘s sister Hennessy Carolina is fading to blonde these days. The curvy model went online this week to share some footage of herself putting booty shorts and blonde hair to serious work.

Hennessy x Blonde

On Saturday, Carolina went to Instagram and didn’t hold back on flexing her beauty. Henny shared footage of herself showing off major curves and turning up to pop icon Madonna‘s “Material Girl” classic.

“Material girl 💙” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Recently, Cardi B’s sister went online with some hilarious footage of herself turning up. The clip featured her donning some now-signature blonde hair and getting lit in her crib.

“3am Shmooooood😜💕” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

Cardi B’s sister turns up at 3am in the morning
Wait, There’s More

Days prior, Carolina went to Instagram with a set of new shots. The pics featured Hennessy rocking a pair of Nike sneakers and showing off her bright blonde hair.

“Happy Memorial Day weekend 🇺🇸💙” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

Hennessy Carolina shows off her drip with her Nike sneakers and blonde hair

“💙#StayHome

“They say blondes have more fun 👄” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

Before You Go

Recently, Hennessy Carolina went online to give fans motivation with some heartfelt words. Henny took direct aim at anyone feeling like their positive energy and lit level could be taken away from them by others.

“Goodmorning ☀️ #BeYou💖” -Hennessy Carolina’s Instagram

Hennessy Carolina gives motivation to her fans

