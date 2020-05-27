New York rapper Cardi B stays with the jokes. The hip-hop star went online this week to share a hilarious clip of herself struggling to suck in her stomach.

Cardi x Tummy Suck

On Wednesday, Cardi hit up Instagram with the priceless footage. In the clip, she’s shown walking to the camera and then finally letting her stomach poke out.

“Suck it in life .” -Cardi B’s Instagram

“I suck the sh*t out my stomach for this pic so appreciated” -Cardi B’s Instagram

Pink Out

This week, B hit up Instagram with a must-like shot. The pic features Cardi B donning a full head of pink hair and showing off her bikini body.

“How y’all doing on this beautiful Monday ?” -Cardi B’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

On Tuesday, B hit up Instagram with some steamy content. The footage showed Cardi donning her pink hair dancing with husband Offset showing off their dance moves in a living room.

Before You Go

Last weekend, B hit up Instagram with a must-see shot. Cardi B shared a pic flexing long solid blue nails matching a fancy purse.