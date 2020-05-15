New York rapper Cardi B is 100 percent here for the graduates around the world. The hip-hop heavyweight has delivered a major shout-out to high school and college graduates gearing up for the next stages in their lives.

On Friday, B hit up her social media pages with a major salute. In addition to congratulating her grads, Cardi also shared advice on how to pick out college classes.

“Congrats to my high school and all my college graduates. Congrats, congrats, congrats and don’t let the coronavirus take the special moment from you. You guys have mostly picked your college already so I want to say how to pick classes. When you go to college, I feel they offer so many different classes – make sure the classes you take are going to benefit you one day. Make sure you research careers that are around the money you want to make in the future.” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Congrats 2020 graduates 🎓.All around the world 🌎 ❤️



Recently, buzz developed about the holdup with Cardi’s much-needed sophomore album. Some reports claim behind the scenes negotiations have forced the project’s setback.

What about Cardi B? She’s dropped a number of tracks and features in the last year or so, but it’s been a long while since her 2018 debut album (3.3m+ RTD). Still, she’s a monster brand; insiders say a protracted renegotiation of her record deal has held up the release of her next full-length. What’s taking so long to get that deal done? Is something more than money involved? (Hits Daily Double)

In April 2020, Cardi hit up her Twitter page to tease her sophomore album. Specifically, she vowed to deliver a hard-hitting intro track. This has been the most recent update we’ve had about the release.

“Sooo dope this make me soo happy .My new album intro going to Hit just as hard ! 😤😤” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Cardi B spoke about how happy she was with the intro of the album

Recently, B unloaded some new pics donning pink hair. Cardi shared the shots across her Instagram and Twitter pages of the new style.

“Hello cool cats and Kittens 🐱” -Cardi B’s Instagram