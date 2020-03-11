New York rappers Cardi B and Safaree Samuels are speaking out. The “Love & Hip Hop” alumni have come forward to address the growing coronavirus global takeover.

Big Facts

Cardi has shared some must-see footage of herself revealing her state of mind. B didn’t hold back and admitted she’s low-key shook of the coronavirus.

“Let me tell y’all motherf*ckers something. I don’t know what the f*ck this coronavirus about. I don’t understand how it went from China and now it’s on motherf*cking tour. Let me tell y’all something, I’m not even gonna front, a b*tch is scared. I’m a little scared”

Cardi B speaks on Coronavirus “I’m a little scared” 🦠 😂 pic.twitter.com/irYgsmmirE — DatPiff (@DatPiff) March 11, 2020

High-Key Details

Samuels went to his Twitter page and shared a conspiracy theory. The hip-hop dad said he believed the government had something to do with the virus fears.

Stop letting the carona virus stop y’all from living y’all lives. I don’t trust the government. They got something to do with it. They shoulda stopped certain flights from coming in to America since December. Go chuck up Innah yuh mumma trump ‼️ — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) March 10, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Last week, Florida rapper Plies went to his social media pages to try and make sense of people’s fears. The “Boss Friends” hitmaker released a NSFW video addressing coronavirus.

“Don’t try to motherf*cking play with my intelligence and tell me you’re motherf*cking worried about a coronavirus. You can’t be. Because clearly you ain’t scared to motherf*cking die. So don’t be motherf*cking playing with me like I just told my homeboy. ‘I can’t find no gloves, no masks. I’m all on Amazon. I ain’t going out like that.’ So you want me to believe you’re scared of coronavirus but you out here naked d*cking everything in the motherf*cking city. You don’t care about the AIDS virus but you want me to believe you care about the coronavirus.”

Before You Go

The coronavirus fears recently inspired rapper Boosie Badazz to grab a medical mask. Also, singer Summer Walker recently draped herself in preventive gear and a disposable mask at an airport.

“Not today honey” – Summer Walker

There is no chances being taken by the beautiful #SummerWalker – at all. The R&B queen is travel-ready covered completely up and prepared for any run-ins. "Not today honey" is SOHH right. lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/rQqpPulivA — SOHH (@sohh) February 29, 2020