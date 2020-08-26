New York rapper Cardi B admits she has a problem with her chart-topping “WAP” anthem. Despite the song’s massive success, the hip-hop superstar has come clean about having an issue with the record’s squeaky-clean version.

Cardi B Hates Clean WAP

In a recent interview, Cardi kept it a buck about how she pieced together a radio-friendly “WAP” record. B admitted the word “gushy” alone irked her.

During an appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, Cardi discussed the process of creating the clean radio edit version of her new hit, explaining that she hates it because she had to replace the phrase “wet ass pussy” with “wet and gushy” which she finds disgusting. But she added that if she didn’t say gushy, “I would have had to replace it with ‘bounce that big old booty’ because that’s the only thing that rhymed. It was really hard for me to clean this song up because nobody could convince me to keep gushy because I hate the word gushy.” (Vanity Fair)

If you’re trying to touch up on the clean “WAP” bars, take a look at the lyric video below.

High-Key Details

Recently, “WAP” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion went to Instagram to show off an insane gift Cardi gave her to celebrate the song’s chart-topping success. While a price tag wasn’t attached, the customized Birkin bag could have cost anywhere from $40,000 to $500,000 based on the average price of these luxury items.

“My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something 😭😭😭😭 not the birkinnnnnnnn 😭😭😭 thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡 I wonder what I’m gonna get her 😈😈😈 @iamcardib” -Meg Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, B hit up Instagram to geek out over their chart-topping accomplishment. She shared footage of herself reacting to the huge news and celebrating her latest chart-topping release.

“Number f*ckin one !!!!!NUMBER 1 !!!My 4th number 1 on billboard hot 100….I’m just so thankful I want to hug the LORD !! Thank you soo much @theestallion .I don’t even know how to thank you ,I wish I can give you a big ass hug !!! Thank you to my fans Megan fans,Thank you the world for listening .Im just soooo thankful I can’t even type it .Imma get like a bad bitch and tell ya later.Love ya WAAAAAAAPP” -Cardi B’s Instagram

Before You Go

According to initial reports following the song’s music video premiere, Cardi’s “WAP” video brought in nearly 60 million views. The YouTube streams easily put B over near-competition Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s “GOOBA” and Eminem‘s “Killshot” videos.

“Power of the p*ssy” -Cardi B’s Twitter