New York rapper Cardi B is letting fans in on a little secret. The hip-hop superstar went online this holiday week to reveal her daughter Kulture Kiari‘s favorite song.

Heading into the weekend, Cardi went to Instagram to reveal KK turns up the most to “El Burrito Sabanero” by La Rondallita.

Earlier in the week, Cardi shared a pic of Kulture in a Santa Claus outfit.

A few days ago, Cardi’s husband and Kulture’s dad Offset dressed up as Santa Claus for Christmas.