New York rapper Cardi B is really about that ink life. The hip-hop star went online this week to share footage of herself donning a new huge tattoo on her back.

Cardi Ink

This week, B went to Instagram to give followers a major up-close look. Cardi’s huge tattoo covers up a majority of her back.

“You guys can see my tat. I’m almost done! Two more sessions.” -Cardi B’s Instagram

Album Delay

This week, B went to Twitter to cave in for fans requesting new music updates. The hip-hop star trolled a follower about where she’s keeping her sophomore album.

“Inside my p*ssy” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Wait, There’s More

Recently, buzz developed about the holdup with Cardi’s much-needed sophomore album. Some reports claim behind the scenes negotiations have forced the project’s setback.

What about Cardi B? She’s dropped a number of tracks and features in the last year or so, but it’s been a long while since her 2018 debut album (3.3m+ RTD). Still, she’s a monster brand; insiders say a protracted renegotiation of her record deal has held up the release of her next full-length. What’s taking so long to get that deal done? Is something more than money involved? (Hits Daily Double)

Before You Go

In April 2020, Cardi hit up her Twitter page to tease her sophomore album. Specifically, she vowed to deliver a hard-hitting intro track. This has been the most recent update we’ve had about the release.

“Sooo dope this make me soo happy .My new album intro going to Hit just as hard ! 😤😤” -Cardi B’s Twitter