New York rapper Cardi B and Offset are giving fans an up-close look at how they turn up together. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to share footage of herself dancing alongside her husband.
Cardi x Off
On Tuesday, B hit up Instagram with her steamy content. The footage shows Cardi and Off showing off their dance moves in a living room.
“My papasoteee” -Cardi B’s Instagram
Blue’s Clues
Last weekend, B hit up Instagram with a must-see shot. Cardi B shared a pic flexing long solid blue nails matching a fancy purse.
“My nails .Thanks @chaunlegend” -Cardi B’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Heading into last weekend, B went to Instagram with some steamy content. Cardi shared a pic of herself donning a neon green bikini and revealing a tattoo which starts at her neck and goes down past her thighs.
“Givin you the blues ….. @fashionnova swimsuit ! GO COP IT BEFORE ITS GONE !” -Cardi B’s Instagram
Before You Go
Last Friday, B went to her social media pages to show off the completed tattoo. The clip features an up-close look at her work of art which is made up of bright flowers and butterflies.
“My Tattoo” -Cardi B’s Twitter
