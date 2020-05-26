SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

New York rapper Cardi B and Offset are giving fans an up-close look at how they turn up together. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to share footage of herself dancing alongside her husband.

Cardi x Off

On Tuesday, B hit up Instagram with her steamy content. The footage shows Cardi and Off showing off their dance moves in a living room.

Blue’s Clues

Last weekend, B hit up Instagram with a must-see shot. Cardi B shared a pic flexing long solid blue nails matching a fancy purse.

View this post on Instagram My nails .Thanks @chaunlegend A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on May 23, 2020 at 5:27pm PDT Cardi B shares a pic of her new blue nails

Wait, There’s More

Heading into last weekend, B went to Instagram with some steamy content. Cardi shared a pic of herself donning a neon green bikini and revealing a tattoo which starts at her neck and goes down past her thighs.

“Givin you the blues ….. @fashionnova swimsuit ! GO COP IT BEFORE ITS GONE !” -Cardi B’s Instagram

The definition of a thirst trap – showing off the entire new tattoo – WOW! @iamcardib #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/mA6Ompe6a1 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 23, 2020 Cardi B delivers a major thirst trap in her Fashion Nova bikini

Before You Go

Last Friday, B went to her social media pages to show off the completed tattoo. The clip features an up-close look at her work of art which is made up of bright flowers and butterflies.