New York rapper Cardi B and Offset are 100 percent here for their daughter. The pair have lit up social media with a look at Kulture Kiari rocking some serious cowgirl attire.

Saddle Up Kulture

Cardi went to Instagram last night with the must-see pic. B credited her sister Hennessy Carolina for coming through with the styling.

“I try to take pics 😩🙄🙄 Style by me .Thanks auntie @hennessycarolina for my cowgirl boots Fur : @iamjenniferle” -Cardi B’s Instagram “My daughter “FASHION STATEMENTS” she not even 2 Yal in trouble” -Offset “Sooooooo cutteeeeeeee auntie lovesssss you sooooo much!!!💖💖💖💖😘😘😘” -Hennessy Carolina

Family Gang

Recently, B went to Instagram with a gushy moment alongside her daughter. The pic featured Cardi sitting at a table with Kulture on her lap and Offset right next to her with a Mother’s Day balloon.

View this post on Instagram Happy Mother’s Day A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on May 10, 2020 at 5:00pm PDT Cardi B’s family pic shows the three enjoying Mother’s Day

“Thank you papasotee” -Cardi B’s Instagram

View this post on Instagram Thank you papasotee ❤️ A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on May 10, 2020 at 7:15pm PDT Cardi B shows how she was treated like a Queen for Mother’s Day by Offset

Wait, There’s More

The same week, Offset went online with special words aimed at Cardi. He credited B for turning him into a better man and spoke about their daughter Kulture Kiari.

“Happy Mother’s Day since I met you it’s been love thank you for my beautiful daughter she smart with attitude like you and talented like us both my kids and you help me become a better guy all around Thank You WIFE!!!!” -Offset’s Instagram “Love you .Thank you for makin me a mommy ❤️❤️” -Cardi B

Before You Go

A few days prior, Cardi went to Instagram to deliver a must-like pic showing off pink hair. The shot featured B rocking booty shorts showing off her tattooed thighs.

“Issa pretty day” -Cardi B’s Instagram