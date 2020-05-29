New York rapper Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion want justice for George Floyd. The hip-hop pair have lit up social media to encourage fans to sign a petition to get the now-fired cops connected to the innocent black man’s death.

Both Cardi and Meg went to their Instagram pages to reach millions of followers. They both encouraged fans to sign an online petition to pressure a district attorney.

“It will literally take less then a minute of your time .THANK YOU !” -Cardi B’s Instagram

“Hotties let’s come together to demand #justiceforgeorgefloyd 🙏🏽 link in my bio” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

On Thursday, West Coast rapper Day Sulan pitched a way any American could peacefully protest police brutality. Day explained the importance of all people of color in America uniting to not spend money for one day to address blacks getting shot.

“Wake Up Ya’ll #BLACKOUTDAY2020 💯✊🏽✍🏽” “But Real Sh*t Tho F*ck That. White People Too If Y’all Feel This Sh*t Y’all Needa Stand Wit Us Ain’t No Just Minorities The More The Better 💯 #BlackOut2020” -Day Sulan’s Instagram

Lock in the date! @YG protégé #DaySulan calls for a Blackout Day in July – this could make a huge difference and give a wake-up call!

This week, rap star Meek Mill shared his personal connection to the fatal police brutality applied to black man George Floyd. MM explained how he went through his own physical abuse from law enforcement.

Mom my took this pic and filed it with internal affairs, nothing happened! I been a rebel since!!! #georgefloyd I got charges for breaking one of the cops hands also like he didn’t break his hand on my face! – Meek Mill’s Instagram

“Its 2020 don’t even bring up a protest!!!!!! Now they killing us on camera it’s no excuses left!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram

SMH….. it's just not right… please take this hate and police brutality away with coronavirus too. @MeekMill reacts to Minnesota cop using his knee in death of black man. SMH.

According to reports, an FBI investigation is currently underway following Monday night’s horrific incident. The Minnesota officer had his knee on black man George Floyd’s neck for over 5 minutes.

In a statement early Tuesday, police said the man had a medical incident during an attempted arrest. However, video of the encounter shows an officer with his knee on the man’s neck for at least seven minutes. Before the man loses consciousness, he repeatedly tells officers that he can’t breathe. Leaders in Minnesota are calling for the officers involved to be held accountable. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis, called for the Department of Justice to investigate immediately. (CBS Local)