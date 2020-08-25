New York rapper Cardi B has plenty of reasons to smile from ear to ear right now. The hip-hop superstar has acknowledged a major achievement dating back to the 2018 release of her Invasion of Privacy album.

Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy

Cardi went to Instagram Monday to toot her own horn. B celebrated being the only female rapper – ever – to have the longest charting studio effort in Billboard 200 history.

“It feels very good !Thank you guys for still supporting and listening to invasion of privacy.Working on my second album,it’s takin time but I want to make sure i put a amazing project.” -Cardi B’s Instagram

High-Key Details

In early August 2020, Cardi let emotions get the best of her after releasing her and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” collaboration. She dished on how much it meant to receive support for the chart-topping single.

“Boutta take a bath and just cry 😢 😪I’m too emotional right now .All I can say is motherf*ckin Thank you .All the love means sooo much to me.From celebs to fan to any f*ckin body it deada** means a lot.” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Wait, There’s More

According to recent reports, Cardi and rap star Meg Thee Stallion’s new “WAP” video brought in nearly 60 million views within days of its debut. The YouTube streams easily put B over near-competition Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s “GOOBA” and Eminem‘s “Killshot” videos.

“Power of the p*ssy” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Before You Go

Recently, B went to her Instagram page to share a slideshow of epic fan-submitted “WAP” challenge clips. Cardi even admitted she would force herself to contribute to the viral dance trend.