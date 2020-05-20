SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

New York rapper Cardi B is on her trolling goals right now. The hip-hop heavyweight has responded to fans desperately determined to find out where her new album is.

Take A Guess

B went to Twitter to cave in for fans. The hip-hop star trolled a follower about where she’s keeping her album.

“Inside my p*ssy” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Album Talk

Recently, buzz developed about the holdup with Cardi’s much-needed sophomore album. Some reports claim behind the scenes negotiations have forced the project’s setback.

What about Cardi B? She’s dropped a number of tracks and features in the last year or so, but it’s been a long while since her 2018 debut album (3.3m+ RTD). Still, she’s a monster brand; insiders say a protracted renegotiation of her record deal has held up the release of her next full-length. What’s taking so long to get that deal done? Is something more than money involved? (Hits Daily Double)

Wait, There’s More

In April 2020, Cardi hit up her Twitter page to tease her sophomore album. Specifically, she vowed to deliver a hard-hitting intro track. This has been the most recent update we’ve had about the release.

“Sooo dope this make me soo happy .My new album intro going to Hit just as hard ! 😤😤” -Cardi B’s Twitter

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 27, 2020

Before You Go

Recently, B unloaded some new pics donning pink hair. Cardi shared the shots across her Instagram and Twitter pages of the new style.

“Hello cool cats and Kittens 🐱” -Cardi B’s Instagram

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 27, 2020