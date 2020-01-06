New York rapper Cardi B is bringing fans extra close into her personal life. The hip-hop superstar has shared a rare look at her grandmother and predicted great things to come in 2020.

Big Facts: On Sunday, Cardi went to Instagram with the flashback shot and gave her perspective on positive things going down over the next 12 months.

High-Key Details: In November 2019, Cardi shared the significance of her grandmother’s passing in 2011.

Wait, There’s More: Recently, Cardi gushed over her daughter Kulture Kiari and husband Offset.

Before You Go: Around Christmas 2019, Cardi and Offset announced they had purchased their dream home together.