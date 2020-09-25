New York rapper Cardi B gets her very own “WAP” avatar and filter added to Instagram. Her record label Atlantic Records reportedly played a big part in the whole thing going down. B’s avatar is complete with her famous thigh tattoo, dance moves and green outfit. Now, we just need the Cardi B action figure. The hip-hop star is remaining active on social media despite recently filing for divorce from her husband Offset.
Cardi B Gets Her Very Own WAP Avatar
