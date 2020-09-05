Cardi B Freaks Out As WAP Slays Overseas At No. 1

New York rapper Cardi B knows nothing is messing with her “WAP” in 2020. The hip-hop superstar has reacted to the chart-topping smash continuing to do big things on a global scale.

Cardi B’s WAP Keeps Winning

Heading into Saturday, B hit up Instagram to announce her and rapper Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” is sitting at number one in the United Kingdom. Cardi also vowed to connect with Meg to go over how she could thank fans.

“Wow so happy to share that WAP just went number 1 in the UK music billboards.We went number 1 in US ,Canada,Australia,New Zealand and now the UK 🇬🇧 . So happy thankful and grateful.Weeks past and the song is still performing amazing.I want to do something special again for the fans this week or next but I don’t know what …..matter fact ….Imma let @theestallion decide….Lets see what she comes up with .AGAIN ! Thank you every one around the world for all the support and all the love ya shown the song WAP WAP WAP! WE ARE GRATEFUL @theestallion” -Cardi B’s Instagram

A few days ago, Cardi treated her OnlyFans subscribers to behind the scenes “WAP” footage.

Cardi B Hates Clean WAP

In a recent interview, Cardi kept it a buck about how she pieced together a radio-friendly “WAP” record. Despite the positive reception, B admitted using the word “gushy” in the song irked her.

During an appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, Cardi discussed the process of creating the clean radio edit version of her new hit, explaining that she hates it because she had to replace the phrase “wet ass pussy” with “wet and gushy” which she finds disgusting. But she added that if she didn’t say gushy, “I would have had to replace it with ‘bounce that big old booty’ because that’s the only thing that rhymed. It was really hard for me to clean this song up because nobody could convince me to keep gushy because I hate the word gushy.” (Vanity Fair)

If you’re trying to touch up on the clean “WAP” bars, take a look at the lyric video below.

WAPpreciation

Recently, “WAP” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion went to Instagram to show off an insane gift Cardi gave her to celebrate the song’s chart-topping success. While a price tag wasn’t attached, the customized Birkin bag could have cost anywhere from $40,000 to $500,000 based on the average price of these luxury items.

“My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something 😭😭😭😭 not the birkinnnnnnnn 😭😭😭 thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡 I wonder what I’m gonna get her 😈😈😈 @iamcardib” -Meg Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Numbers Still Don’t Lie

Recently, B hit up Instagram to geek out over their chart-topping accomplishment. She shared footage of herself reacting to the huge news and celebrating her latest chart-topping release.

“Number f*ckin one !!!!!NUMBER 1 !!!My 4th number 1 on billboard hot 100….I’m just so thankful I want to hug the LORD !! Thank you soo much @theestallion .I don’t even know how to thank you ,I wish I can give you a big ass hug !!! Thank you to my fans Megan fans,Thank you the world for listening .Im just soooo thankful I can’t even type it .Imma get like a bad bitch and tell ya later.Love ya WAAAAAAAPP” -Cardi B’s Instagram

“Power of the p*ssy” -Cardi B’s Twitter