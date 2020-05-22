New York rapper Cardi B isn’t leaving it up to the imagination anymore. The hip-hop heavyweight has come forward to show off her latest new body tattoo.

Tatted Cardi

On Friday, B went to her social media pages with the must-see footage. The clip features an up-close look at her work of art which is made up of bright flowers and butterflies.

New Ink

Earlier in the week, B went to Instagram to give followers a major up-close sneak peek. Cardi’s huge tat covered up a majority of her back.

“You guys can see my tat. I’m almost done! Two more sessions.” -Cardi B’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

This week, B went to Twitter to cave in for fans requesting new music updates. The hip-hop star trolled a follower about where she’s keeping her sophomore album.

“Inside my p*ssy” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Inside my pussy https://t.co/qz6z659wI6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 20, 2020 When Cardi B was asked where her new album was, she had an interesting response

Before You Go

Recently, buzz developed about the holdup with Cardi’s much-needed sophomore album. Some reports claim behind the scenes negotiations have forced the project’s setback.