New York rapper Cardi B isn’t leaving it up to the imagination anymore. The hip-hop heavyweight has come forward to show off her latest new body tattoo.
Tatted Cardi
On Friday, B went to her social media pages with the must-see footage. The clip features an up-close look at her work of art which is made up of bright flowers and butterflies.
“My Tattoo” -Cardi B’s Twitter
New Ink
Earlier in the week, B went to Instagram to give followers a major up-close sneak peek. Cardi’s huge tat covered up a majority of her back.
“You guys can see my tat. I’m almost done! Two more sessions.” -Cardi B’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
This week, B went to Twitter to cave in for fans requesting new music updates. The hip-hop star trolled a follower about where she’s keeping her sophomore album.
“Inside my p*ssy” -Cardi B’s Twitter
Before You Go
Recently, buzz developed about the holdup with Cardi’s much-needed sophomore album. Some reports claim behind the scenes negotiations have forced the project’s setback.
What about Cardi B? She’s dropped a number of tracks and features in the last year or so, but it’s been a long while since her 2018 debut album (3.3m+ RTD). Still, she’s a monster brand; insiders say a protracted renegotiation of her record deal has held up the release of her next full-length. What’s taking so long to get that deal done? Is something more than money involved? (Hits Daily Double)