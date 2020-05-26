New York rapper Cardi B is helping spread summertime colors. The hip-hop star went online this week to share a look at herself donning major bright pink hair.

Cardi x Pink

This week, B hit up Instagram with a must-like shot. The pic features Cardi B donning a full head of pink hair and showing off her bikini body.

“How y’all doing on this beautiful Monday ?” -Cardi B’s Instagram

Dance-Off

On Tuesday, B hit up Instagram with some steamy content. The footage showed Cardi donning her pink hair dancing with husband Offset showing off their dance moves in a living room.

Wait, There’s More

Last weekend, B hit up Instagram with a must-see shot. Cardi B shared a pic flexing long solid blue nails matching a fancy purse.

View this post on Instagram My nails .Thanks @chaunlegend A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on May 23, 2020 at 5:27pm PDT Cardi B shares a pic of her new blue nails

Before You Go

Heading into last weekend, B went to Instagram with some steamy content. Cardi shared a pic of herself donning a neon green bikini and revealing a tattoo which starts at her neck and goes down past her thighs.

“Givin you the blues ….. @fashionnova swimsuit ! GO COP IT BEFORE ITS GONE !” -Cardi B’s Instagram