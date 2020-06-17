New York rapper Cardi B isn’t keeping quiet. The hip-hop star has come forward to address people trying to body shame her about adding a few pounds from home.

Cardi x PSA

Last night, B went to Instagram and didn’t hold back on throwing some serious flames at her enemies. She defended her body and clowned anyone for trying to make fun of her physique.

“I had to do this video because I’m seeing that y’all are doing this edited Target picture of me looking like a motherf*cking square – now I know a b*tch gained some weight, I had to make the thighs match the motherf*cking a**. But I know you b*tches ain’t talking when you shaped like seals – I know y’all ain’t body-shaming me.” -Cardi B’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Earlier this week, B went to Instagram with an eye-opening new pic. The shot featured Cardi B donning short colored hair, an invisible bikini and giving followers an up-close look at her tattooed booty.

“Dimelo shawtyyyy …Mix that Louis wit Fashionnova.” -Cardi B’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

This week, Cardi shared pics of her revamped tattoos. The hip-hop heavyweight decided to get her popular ink redone with way more color and designs.

“So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover.This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted 😩😂.Thank you @jamie_schene .” -Cardi B’s Instagram

Before You Go

Outside of tats, the hip-hop star recently took a moment away from her mommy duties to get fans to weigh-in on their all-time favorite type of macaroni and cheese.

“Let me start a war Lmaaaoooo American Baked Mac and cheese Or Macaroni Pie” -Cardi B’s Twitter