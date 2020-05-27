New York rapper Cardi B will go all out for the thirst trap. The hip-hop entertainer hit up social media this week to show off her bikini body heading into Woman Crush Wednesday.

Cardi x Bikini

B hit up Instagram Tuesday night with the unexpected swimsuit goals shot. The pic features Cardi rocking a pair of pumps and showing off her curves in a huge pool.

“I suck the sh*t out my stomach for this pic so appreciated” -Cardi B’s Instagram

Pink Out

This week, B hit up Instagram with a must-like shot. The pic features Cardi B donning a full head of pink hair and showing off her bikini body.

“How y’all doing on this beautiful Monday ?” -Cardi B’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

On Tuesday, B hit up Instagram with some steamy content. The footage showed Cardi donning her pink hair dancing with husband Offset showing off their dance moves in a living room.

Before You Go

Last weekend, B hit up Instagram with a must-see shot. Cardi B shared a pic flexing long solid blue nails matching a fancy purse.