New York rapper Cardi B will go all out for the thirst trap. The hip-hop entertainer hit up social media this week to show off her bikini body heading into Woman Crush Wednesday.
Cardi x Bikini
B hit up Instagram Tuesday night with the unexpected swimsuit goals shot. The pic features Cardi rocking a pair of pumps and showing off her curves in a huge pool.
“I suck the sh*t out my stomach for this pic so appreciated” -Cardi B’s Instagram
Pink Out
This week, B hit up Instagram with a must-like shot. The pic features Cardi B donning a full head of pink hair and showing off her bikini body.
“How y’all doing on this beautiful Monday ?” -Cardi B’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
On Tuesday, B hit up Instagram with some steamy content. The footage showed Cardi donning her pink hair dancing with husband Offset showing off their dance moves in a living room.
“My papasoteee” -Cardi B’s Instagram
Before You Go
Last weekend, B hit up Instagram with a must-see shot. Cardi B shared a pic flexing long solid blue nails matching a fancy purse.
“My nails .Thanks @chaunlegend” -Cardi B’s Instagram