New York rapper Cardi B isn’t here to get her name dragged. The hip-hop superstar has fired big shots back at politician DeAnna Lorraine after getting slammed – publicly – about not being a strong representation of American women.
Cardi B Disses DeAnna Lorraine
B went to her Twitter page this week to check Lorraine. Cardi took personal offense at getting slammed and ranked below First Lady Melania Trump.
“Didn’t she used to sell that Wap? … This pic giving me “yea you f*ckin wit some wet a** p*ssy ” vibes …just sayin” -Cardi B’s Twitter
High-Key Details
Lorraine initially sparked controversy by going after Cardi on her Twitter page.
She also made sure to strike back at Cardi by delivering some low blows about her personal and past life.
“Cardi B: -drugged & robbed men during her time as a “stripper”. -raps songs about her genitalia, corrupting our youth. -her husband cheated on her and she told the youth of America that it’s okay to stay with a cheating man. …and Joe Biden & Kamala Harris campaign with her!” -DeAnna Lorraine’s Twitter
Wait, There’s More
Recently, Republican congressman James P. Bradley went to his Twitter pages to go off-off on Cardi’s “WAP” record. He took personal offense at the song’s steamy content and didn’t hold back on dissing both Cardi B and her collaborator Megan Thee Stallion.
“Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure. Their new “song” The #WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model! … Secondly, while I personally take offense to the lyrics and messaging of this song, I absolutely respect her 1st Amendment right to make it. Also surprised that twitter doesn’t mind this kind of free speech but has a problem with conservative free speech.” -James P. Bradley’s Twitter
And to make things more cringe, Bradley also took a swipe at the “types” of people not wanting public schools to open during the global coronavirus pandemic.
“Is it a coincidence that it’s the stupidest people who don’t want schools to reopen?” -James P. Bradley
Before You Go
It didn’t take long before both Cardi’s Bardi Gang and Meg’s Hot Girls clapped back in their defense. People lit up Bradley with non-stop digital smoke and checked him for the hating tweets.