New York rapper Cardi B isn’t here to get her name dragged. The hip-hop superstar has fired big shots back at politician DeAnna Lorraine after getting slammed – publicly – about not being a strong representation of American women.

Cardi B Disses DeAnna Lorraine

B went to her Twitter page this week to check Lorraine. Cardi took personal offense at getting slammed and ranked below First Lady Melania Trump.

“Didn’t she used to sell that Wap? … This pic giving me “yea you f*ckin wit some wet a** p*ssy ” vibes …just sayin” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Didn’t she used to sell that Wap? https://t.co/ahgIf96S6a — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2020

This pic giving me “ yea you fuckin wit some wet ass pussy “ vibes …just sayin🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/ahgIf96S6a pic.twitter.com/3DFhh7AY2h — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2020

High-Key Details

Lorraine initially sparked controversy by going after Cardi on her Twitter page.

America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B. — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) August 26, 2020

She also made sure to strike back at Cardi by delivering some low blows about her personal and past life.

“Cardi B: -drugged & robbed men during her time as a “stripper”. -raps songs about her genitalia, corrupting our youth. -her husband cheated on her and she told the youth of America that it’s okay to stay with a cheating man. …and Joe Biden & Kamala Harris campaign with her!” -DeAnna Lorraine’s Twitter

Cardi B:



-drugged & robbed men during her time as a “stripper”.



-raps songs about her genitalia, corrupting our youth.



-her husband cheated on her and she told the youth of America that it’s okay to stay with a cheating man.



…and Joe Biden & Kamala Harris campaign with her! — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) August 26, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Republican congressman James P. Bradley went to his Twitter pages to go off-off on Cardi’s “WAP” record. He took personal offense at the song’s steamy content and didn’t hold back on dissing both Cardi B and her collaborator Megan Thee Stallion.

“Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure. Their new “song” The #WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model! … Secondly, while I personally take offense to the lyrics and messaging of this song, I absolutely respect her 1st Amendment right to make it. Also surprised that twitter doesn’t mind this kind of free speech but has a problem with conservative free speech.” -James P. Bradley’s Twitter

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure. Their new "song" The #WAP (which i heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model! — James P. Bradley (@BradleyCongress) August 7, 2020

Secondly, while I personally take offense to the lyrics and messaging of this song, I absolutely respect her 1st Amendment right to make it.

Also surprised that twitter doesn’t mind this kind of free speech but has a problem with conservative free speech. — James P. Bradley (@BradleyCongress) August 7, 2020 Republican politician James Bradley dissed WAP.

And to make things more cringe, Bradley also took a swipe at the “types” of people not wanting public schools to open during the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Is it a coincidence that it’s the stupidest people who don’t want schools to reopen?” -James P. Bradley

Is it a coincidence that it’s the stupidest people who don’t want schools to reopen?#VoteBradleyCA33 — James P. Bradley (@BradleyCongress) August 7, 2020

Before You Go

It didn’t take long before both Cardi’s Bardi Gang and Meg’s Hot Girls clapped back in their defense. People lit up Bradley with non-stop digital smoke and checked him for the hating tweets.

Women with a song about enjoying sex really got Bradley upset. Poor guy. With "a strong father figure" (whatever condescending nonsense that's supposed to mean) I guess they could have known they're supposed to be ashamed of themselves. — Floyd Rock (@ozu_ray) August 8, 2020

Instead of concerning yourself with Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion’ #WAP, you should concentrate on flooding this economy with aid to the American people. Mind the business that pays YOU, sir — Ashlee (@AsheKatchem) August 7, 2020

Just say that you haven’t seen a woman’s body in ages and forgot what it was like. Stop bringing God into things you are dealing with personally. pic.twitter.com/NfmfFzLfgg — BadAsControversy (@FieldYaGirl) August 7, 2020