New York rapper Cardi B loves her mini-me. The hip-hop entertainer went online this week to share some gushy shots of her daughter Kulture Kiari rocking fresh gear.

Cardi x Kulture

B went to Instagram with a batch of KK pics. The shots feature Kiari rocking gold chains, a fur coat and all-white Nike sneakers.

“When I see you I know I did something right for a blessing like you .” -Cardi B’s Instagram

High-Key Details

On Tuesday, Cardi’s husband Offset went to Instagram with some must-like content. The rap star released a clip between his daughters Kulture Kiari and Kalea Marie.

“Sisterly Love 💕” -Offset’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In May 2020, Cardi went online with a must-see Kiari pic. B credited her sister Hennessy Carolina for coming through with the styling.

“I try to take pics 😩🙄🙄 Style by me .Thanks auntie @hennessycarolina for my cowgirl boots Fur : @iamjenniferle” -Cardi B’s Instagram “My daughter “FASHION STATEMENTS” she not even 2 Yal in trouble” -Offset “Sooooooo cutteeeeeeee auntie lovesssss you sooooo much!!!💖💖💖💖😘😘😘” -Hennessy Carolina

Those Lil Nas X vibes…. lol @LilNasX Gotta love Kulture getting done up like a bosssssss! @iamcardib @OffsetYRN #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/HjPi4C4xBq — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 21, 2020 Cardi B’s daughter Kulture Kiari rocks her cowgirl attire

Before You Go

Recently, B went to Instagram with a gushy moment alongside her daughter. The pic featured Cardi B sitting at a table with Kulture Kiari on her lap and husband Offset right next to her with a Mother’s Day balloon.

View this post on Instagram Happy Mother’s Day A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on May 10, 2020 at 5:00pm PDT Cardi B’s family pic shows the three enjoying Mother’s Day

“Thank you papasotee” -Cardi B’s Instagram