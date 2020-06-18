New York rapper Cardi B loves her mini-me. The hip-hop entertainer went online this week to share some gushy shots of her daughter Kulture Kiari rocking fresh gear.
Cardi x Kulture
B went to Instagram with a batch of KK pics. The shots feature Kiari rocking gold chains, a fur coat and all-white Nike sneakers.
“When I see you I know I did something right for a blessing like you .” -Cardi B’s Instagram
High-Key Details
On Tuesday, Cardi’s husband Offset went to Instagram with some must-like content. The rap star released a clip between his daughters Kulture Kiari and Kalea Marie.
“Sisterly Love 💕” -Offset’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
In May 2020, Cardi went online with a must-see Kiari pic. B credited her sister Hennessy Carolina for coming through with the styling.
“I try to take pics 😩🙄🙄 Style by me .Thanks auntie @hennessycarolina for my cowgirl boots Fur : @iamjenniferle” -Cardi B’s Instagram
“My daughter “FASHION STATEMENTS” she not even 2 Yal in trouble” -Offset
“Sooooooo cutteeeeeeee auntie lovesssss you sooooo much!!!💖💖💖💖😘😘😘” -Hennessy Carolina
Before You Go
Recently, B went to Instagram with a gushy moment alongside her daughter. The pic featured Cardi B sitting at a table with Kulture Kiari on her lap and husband Offset right next to her with a Mother’s Day balloon.
“Happy Mother’s Day” -Cardi B’s Instagram
“Thank you papasotee” -Cardi B’s Instagram